Deputies looking for suspect in $45,000 damage and theft case in Howard

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary at a business in Howard.

It happened Oct. 11 in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says the business sustained about $45,000 in damages to the heating and cooling system.

Two fans and copper and aluminum were taken from the business.

At about 12:16 a.m., a bicycle pulling a baby trailer was spotted entering the parking lot. It left at about 12:57 a.m.

Investigators suspect the same bicycle was seen entering the lot later that day at 2:28 p.m.

If you have information, contact Sgt. Brad Dernbach at 920-448-6189.

