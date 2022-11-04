Coats for Kids distribution Saturday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families will be getting warm coats for the winter season thanks to Coats for Kids.

Distribution is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. It’s 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Distribution is for pre-registered families only and no walk-ins will be accepted.

The Salvation Army anticipates about 2,500 children will receive coats.

Coats for Kids is a partnership with WBAY and Woodward Radio Group.

