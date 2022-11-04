Coats for Kids distribution Saturday in Green Bay
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families will be getting warm coats for the winter season thanks to Coats for Kids.
Distribution is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. It’s 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Distribution is for pre-registered families only and no walk-ins will be accepted.
The Salvation Army anticipates about 2,500 children will receive coats.
Coats for Kids is a partnership with WBAY and Woodward Radio Group.
