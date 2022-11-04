Candidates for governor campaign on opposite sides of the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just days before the votes are counted on Nov. 8, candidates are making their closing arguments with voters. In the race for governor, Republican challenger Tim Michels was in Northeast Wisconsin on Friday while Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers focused on the western side of the state.

Both candidates held their own rallies Friday, and on Friday evening Democrats are gathering at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton to raise awareness over the abortion issue and their own Get Out the Vote effort in the Fox Valley.

Gov. Evers spoke to Democratic supporters in Hudson, saying it’s important to have a good turnout there and other places outside of strongholds like Madison and Milwaukee, knowing Republicans are expected to do well with rural voters.

“We have lowered your taxes by 15 percent,” Gov. Evers said, “and going forward we’re going to go another 10 percent, and all of that is going to be focused on middle-class taxpayers in the state of Wisconsin. Don’t believe my opponent. He’s talking about a flat tax. I can guarantee everybody in this room, including me, will be paying more.”

Evers also touted, “We provided the largest input of revenue in our K-12 schools and our University of Wisconsin system and our technical college system ever. The highest ever -- ever.”

Michels spoke at Brown County GOP headquarters, where he clarified remarks he made recently that if elected, Republicans would never lose in Wisconsin again.

“Once the people of Wisconsin see what happens when we lower their taxes, when we lower crime in Wisconsin, when we reform education, and we have better schools, and we have a governor and a Republican party that’s going to stand up for working families, and working men, working women in Wisconsin, we are going to never look back,” Michels said.

And Michels spoke about law and order. “I’m going to stand with the men and women of law enforcement. We’ll get rid of their weak D.A.s and we’ll get rule of law in the state of Wisconsin once again.”

Forty-eight percent of likely voters support the Democratic incumbent while an equal 48 percent support the Republican challenger in the last Marquette University Law School poll.

The last governor’s race was decided by less than one percentage point. It’s a big reason both candidates plan to campaign right down until polls close at 8 P.M. Tuesday.

