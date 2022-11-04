Barnes, Johnson rack up the miles on campaign trails

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates for U.S. Senate racked up the miles on the campaign trail Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and his “Win for Wisconsin” tour stopped in West Allis, Sheboygan and Oshkosh to encourage people to vote.

The lieutenant governor says he’s fighting to help Democrats gain a majority in the U.S. Senate and hold back a Republican agenda.

He highlighted some of his stances on abortion, health care and climate issues, and also highlighted work in the Evers administration to advance the state’s schools.

“Our administration delivered the largest increase to public education funding in the history of this state, and as a result, our schools have gone from number 18 to number 8 in the past four years,” Barnes said. “Four years ago, we made some promises and we kept good on those promises. That’s why I can assure you that if you give me an opportunity on November 8.”

Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s “Get Out the Vote” tour began Thursday in the Northwoods. He held rallies in Minocqua, Rhinelander and Antigo and then Wausau in the afternoon. He was wrapping up his day in the northern part of our viewing area in Oconto and Marinette.

“What’s really on the ballot, though, is what’s always been on the ballot since the moment of our founding to this election, for as long as this nation survives: This is a fight for freedom,” Johnson told supporters.

He’s urging supporters to redouble their grassroots efforts to increase turnout on election day.

“If you took 6 people to the polls last time, take a dozen, take two dozen. If you talked to 10 members of your family, friends, neighbors, talk to a hundred. Don’t count anyone out,” the Republican said.

