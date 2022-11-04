3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Here we go again”

Where will Chinese space junk crash down this time? Plus, a lot of microplastics in the Earth's oceans are ending up in the stomachs of whales.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quickly, Brad Spakowitz responds to inquiries about yesterday’s report on orphan crops -- specifically, ground cherries.

And then, “Here we go again.” More space junk from China is falling to Earth Saturday. Where could it land? Brad shows you the map of possible crash sites.

And Brad’s big (literally) story: whales. Brad’s reported on microplastics in our waters. Researchers figured out how much microplastics whales are eating – but it’s not from the water, it’s from their food.

Stay informed in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, and remember to duck on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason and Oneida intersection
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Winnebago County Jail
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
Fire engulfs Eden Meat Market.
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
One-on-one with Sen. Ron Johnson
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
ONE-ON-ONE: Sen. Ron Johnson
Senate candidate Mandela Barnes greets supporters in Oshkosh
Barnes, Johnson rack up the miles on campaign trails
Car being repaired at an auto body shop
This is peak season for car-deer crashes