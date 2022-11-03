This is peak season for car-deer crashes

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The wonderful, unseasonable weather now in Northeast Wisconsin coincides with the upcoming gun-deer hunting season as well as the deer mating season. And those can pose a risk for drivers.

State Farm Insurance says November is the most dangerous month for drivers to hit an animal. Their study reveals 67 percent of all animal collisions nationwide are with a deer.

In WBAY’s viewing area, people should be especially careful. Wisconsin and Michigan are in the top 5 of State Farm’s list of states where drivers are most likely to hit animals on the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says mating season will increase the number of deer on the move, and that means the peak season for car-deer crashes is right now.

The best way to avoid hitting a deer would be to slow down, but focusing on your surroundings is also of prime importance.

“Drivers need to be more vigilant, watching the sides of the roads, driving defensively, and not assuming that it’s just at dawn and dusk, which is typically peak periods, or the highest risk period. This time of the year, it can happen at any time of the day, and if you see one deer, assume that there’s another one following it,” DNR deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl said.

If you’re a driver and you hit a deer, come to a full stop, stay inside your vehicle, and call law enforcement immediately.

