Man charged with arson for Mr. G’s Supper Club fire in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a local man was arrested and charged with arson for last month’s fire that destroyed Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was reported just after noon on Sunday, October 23, and the first deputies on the scene found the fire engulfing the rear deck and exterior wall.

The investigation into the supper club fire led to a nearby home that also had fire damage to the outside.

Potential evidence of arson led to the arrest of 33-year-old Jonathan Polich, who was charged Thursday with two counts of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent. He’s being held in the Door County Jail on a 250,000 cash bond. A conviction on either charge could result in 40 years in prison.

Online court records show Polich was separately charged on October 31 with stalking. He posted $5,000 cash bail that day and was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Action 2 News reported the supper club was closed for the season at the time of the fire and the owners were out of the state. When we visited the scene with owner Bob Geitner, he said the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke and called 911.

Geitner and his wife, Mary, operated the supper club since 1981 after taking it over from his parents. He said it’s been in business for almost 50 years.

