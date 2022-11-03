SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: 9,000 cans of beer on the wall

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man started collecting beer cans when he was 65-years-old and continues his hobby to this day.

Leland started his collection in 1996. He discovered the treasures at grocery stores, antique shops, flea markets and estate sales.

Leland has more than 9,000 cans. If you add beer mugs and decanters, he has more than 15,000 items in his basement.

Leland celebrated his 90th birthday and opened up his house for the community to see his collection.

“We had pretty near 200 people come, What was the reaction? They were all surprised, they couldn’t believe it, how nice it was, they really enjoyed it,” says Leland.

Leland arranges his cans by brand name, history, country of origin, and other themes.

