RECORD WARMTH FOR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

We’ll be mild overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon and a quick warm-up is expected. Inland highs will be in the lower-half of the 70s once again. These highs are 20-25 degrees warmer than normal for early November. Meanwhile, folks along the lakeshore will stay in the middle 60s. Southwest winds could gust to 30 mph.

A cold front will push into Wisconsin on Friday, bringing us wet and breezy weather. Periods of rain will soak us through Saturday evening. 1-3 inches of rain is possible across northeast Wisconsin through the first half of the weekend. Meanwhile, our temperatures will gradually cool down behind the cold front. Look for highs around 60 degrees this weekend, with 50s early next week. It will feel more fall-like by the time Election Day arrives.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Passing clouds, milder. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain and storms develop. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Windy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken again. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy but a bit milder. HIGH: 63

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.