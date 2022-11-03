Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor.

Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees.

Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with other organizations in response to this discovery.

It’s asking anyone who has information that could help investigators call (920) 236-5700 or report their tip anonymously through Winnebago Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or the P3 Tips app.

The Oshkosh Police Department says awareness of human trafficking is “vitally important.” It says some signs of human trafficking involving a business include long work hours, the proximity of residence to business, a lack of personal belongings in the residence, large amounts of cash, and a business having only men for customers.

Oshkosh police say they partner with local non-profits to quickly provide resources to human trafficking victims because it can be very difficult for victims to get out of their situation.

