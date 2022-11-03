MORE RECORD WARMTH, THEN BIG CHANGES...

The wild November warmth continues today... For the second day in a row, we’re looking at record high temperatures, mainly in the lower-half of the 70s. Temperatures will be in the cooler 60s along the lakeshore. Balmy south breezes and mostly sunny skies will cause temps to rise rapidly throughout the day.

Skies will cloud over this evening as our next weathermaker pushes towards us. While there might be a few showers tonight, more widespread soaking rain will arrive by late tomorrow morning. Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms will be possible too. The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. Much of east-central Wisconsin will pick up 1-3″ of rain... While that’s a lot, considering how dry it’s been recently, it’s really a good thing.

As this weathermaker tracks through the region, it’s also going to churn up plenty of wind... Southwest winds may gust around 50 mph late Saturday. That could be strong enough to cause some power outages across the area Saturday night.

The storm’s decreasing barometric pressure may also cause pain issues for folks with various health ailments. Don’t forget, our “Aches and Pains Forecast” always updates twice a day on website for those who need it.

And of course, this weathermaker will put an end to our unseasonably warm spell of weather. Highs will be closer to 60 degrees this weekend, with highs back in the seasonable 50s through Election Day.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Quite breezy. More record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Spotty showers. Mild and breezy. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Rain develops. Thunder possible. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Cloudy with mainly morning rain. Totals of 1-3″ possible. Becoming windy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy Gusty winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, with less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

ELECTION DAY: Partly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Early showers NORTH. Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 63

