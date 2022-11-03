Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a long-time family-run meat market in Fond du Lac County Thursday.

Eden Meat Market, 115 E Main Street, is considered a “total loss,” according to officials.

At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to the scene for a report of a bacon grease fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found the fire started in a vent in the butcher shop and quickly spread to bacon grease from the morning meat processing.

“Employees attempted to extinguish the fire, however they were unsuccessful and had to evacuate the building. Three employees were treated and released from the scene for smoke inhalation,” says Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

The building sustained significant damage.

“Thankfully, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further through the store or to adjacent buildings, however the meat market sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage,” says Sheriff Waldschmidt.

The fire is not suspicious.

The company was founded in the 1890s and and expanded over its 130 years in business.

“Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, we will be closed until further notice. This includes for all deer drop off and processing, catering, market, and business office needs. Thank you for your understanding at this time,” reads a post on the Eden Meat Market Facebook page.

The following departments assisted at the scene: Campbellsport, Lamartine, Mt. Calvary, North Fond du Lac, Oakfield, St. Cloud, Town of Fond du Lac, City of Fond du Lac, Calumet, Kewaskum, Brownsville, Waupun, and Lomira Fire Departments, Campbellsport and Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Eden First Responders, WE Energies, and the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.