Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin.

Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason for the partnership.

“I am honored to be a part of this family,” Driver said. “It’s going to be an amazing journey. They say when you look up to people, it informs your vision, and I’ve looked up to Cousins Subs for 20-plus years, and they have formed a vision that’s truly amazing, and I am glad that I’m a part of this amazing family.”

Two of the stores are in Green Bay, two are in Oshkosh, one is in Appleton, and one is in Neenah. They were previously fully company-owned.

“This partnership is unlike anything we’ve ever done as a brand,” Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing, wrote in a statement. “Donald brings a fresh perspective to our team with his diverse background, Wisconsin roots, national recognition, and overall passion for the brand.”

Driver said he’ll use his joint ownership to further help the community.

“We all have a story to be told. My story is that I came from the inner cities of Houston, Texas, a homeless kid, to where I am today. God always has a plan for individuals, and so my plan is to make change and continue to make change in the community that we serve.”

Cousins Subs is approaching a total of 100 company-owned and franchise stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana -- with 90 in Wisconsin.

