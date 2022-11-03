Close calls in road construction work zones prompt increase enforcement in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) -- Brown County’s Highway Commissioner says enough is enough when it comes to people speeding in road construction work zones.

Since March, Paul Fontecchio said his crews have experienced four near misses while doing road work out on the highways. He said drivers were literally inches away from hitting his workers at 70 miles-per-hour.

“The last thing I want is for some of my guys not to come home and we came too close this year a number of times,” said Fontecchio.

Fontecchio said he’s had more close calls this year, than in year’s past. Other Northeast regional highway commissioners agree that there’s been an uptick this year.

He’s launching a new messaging campaign that will be on display on large road signs throughout the county. The signs will say “Our job site ahead. Your job, slow to 55 max.”

“I know from being someone who works on the road that signs and messages only do so much, which is why we’ve invited the Brown County Sheriff here today for the enforcement aspect of what’s going to happen,” said Fontecchio.

“It’s our goal to team up with the highway department to number one, bring awareness to this but also to enforce violations as they’re occurring over the next several months in hope to reduce the risks to everyone involved,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

Delain said Wisconsin averages almost 2,500 work zone crashes every year. Over the past 5 years, there’s been 62 deaths and more than 4,700 injuries.

Delain said put down the phone, slow down, don’t tailgate and move over when possible.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.