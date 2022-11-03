Appleton North boys and girls volleyball advance to D! semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The six seeded Appleton North boys upset Wauwatosa East in a five set thriller. Meanwhile on the girls side the Lightning advanced to the semifinals with a four set victory over Kettle Moraine.

The boys will take on Aarowhead in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m. The Lightning girls will face Divine Savior Holy Angels in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

