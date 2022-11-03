Appleton North boys and girls volleyball advance to D! semifinals

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The six seeded Appleton North boys upset Wauwatosa East in a five set thriller. Meanwhile on the girls side the Lightning advanced to the semifinals with a four set victory over Kettle Moraine.

The boys will take on Aarowhead in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m. The Lightning girls will face Divine Savior Holy Angels in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason and Oneida intersection
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Winnebago County Jail
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
Handguns, ammunition, pistol magazines, and drugs seized during an arrest in Green Bay
Police checking out suspicious activity catch wanted felon with drugs, guns and ammunition
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks onto the field before an NFL football game...
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
Deer hunters (WBAY file image)
DNR reminds hunters to check their gear for safety
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the...
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season