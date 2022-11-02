Two people hurt in one-car crash in Sheboygan County

HERMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Sheboygan County Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation shows a vehicle on County Rd. FF in the town of Herman lost control near Franklin Rd. It went off the road and sustained significant damage. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just after 6:30 P.M.

The passenger was airlifted to a ThedaCare hospital. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Sheboygan. Their names and conditions weren’t made available.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what caused them to leave the road.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Howards Grove, Haven, and Ada fire departments, ThedaStar, Howards Grove First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.