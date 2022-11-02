Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a...
A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed.

Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay $22,500 to the Dane County Clerk of Courts.

Siyaj and Syed ran a business called the Center for COVID Control in several Wisconsin communities. Action 2 News reported extensively on complaints about these centers--including one that popped up in Darboy.

The DATCP says between Dec. 2, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2022, the Center for COVID Control “provided advertising, marketing, website optimization, a consumer call center, transportation, and other support services to Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc. This included establishing twenty-five collection sites in Wisconsin, six of which were in Dane County, where individuals could provide biological samples for COVID-19 testing.”

The CCC advertised and promoted testing services and collection sites online “enhanced with Google Search Engine Optimization, social media posts, and physical signage.”

The ads promised a free “gold standard” test and that people who get results emailed to them within 48 hours. The state says people did not receive their results within that time frame.

“Misleading advertisements are a common problem,” said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “It’s unfair to consumers when businesses make promises they are unable to follow through on, but even more so when that business involves public health. It’s likely that many individuals who received tests from Center for COVID Control were attracted by its commitment to results within 48 hours. Dropping the ball on a service as vital as COVID-19 tests is unacceptable to consumers.”

A worker at the Darboy location emailed Action 2 News stating, “I know firsthand this place does not care about safety.” Customers reported waiting more than a day for results of rapid COVID-19 tests and their results having the wrong timestamp. The Better Business Bureau gave the business an “F” after it failed to respond to complaints.

In January, the FBI searched the CCC headquarters in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

