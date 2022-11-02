RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

Today’s weather looks like almost a carbon copy to what we experienced yesterday. The subtle difference is that today’s south breezes will be a little stronger. That extra wind will boost our high temperatures up by a few degrees, and give us a chance of record warmth this afternoon. We’re anticipating inland highs in the lower-half of the 70s. These highs are 20 to 25 degrees warmer than normal for early November. Meanwhile, folks along the lakeshore will reach the cooler lower 60s.

Tomorrow’s another day of perhaps record breaking warmth... But the end is in sight. A cold front will push into Wisconsin on Friday, bringing us wet and breezy weather. Periods of rain will soak us through Saturday. An inch or two of rain is possible across northeast Wisconsin through the first half of the weekend.

Meanwhile, our temperatures will gradually cool down behind the cold front. Look for highs around 60 degrees this weekend, with 50s early next week. It will feel more fall-like by the time Election Day arrives.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: More sunshine. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1990) HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit milder. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. HIGH: 65 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Totals of 1-2″ possible. Windy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken again. Mild. HIGH: 55

