RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE MIDWEEK

Above average temperatures now appear that they’ll stick around into early next week, although we’ll begin to cool down by the weekend. The warmest stretch will continue through Thursday, where highs in the 70s are expected away from Lake Michigan. The record high in Green Bay for both Wednesday & Thursday (Nov. 2nd & 3rd) is 72 degrees. That is in jeopardy, along with several other records across the region.

Our weather pattern will change on Friday as a cold front moves into the area. After rain showers begin Friday, periods of rain are expected through Saturday night. Rain totals of 0.5-1.5″ are expected. Highs will be in the lower half of the 60s Friday and Saturday with 50s expected this weekend.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: S 10-15 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool & quiet. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1990) HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas of rain. HIGH: 64 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy at times, especially at night. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with gusty winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Breezy. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.