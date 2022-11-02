Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.

Tammy Brzeczkowski has been updating people on Brandon’s journey on Facebook. She said his bandages were taken off his legs Tuesday and it was “excruciating pain.”

“I’d love for the individuals that were responsible for this senseless act to be present in the hospital room to witness firsthand what they are going through. It is heartbreaking,” Tammy writes.

Tammy says the family will have to change Brandon’s bandages daily.

Brandon has a “major surgery” scheduled for Nov. 16.

“Again, and again, we can not believe the outpouring of support for us and the B-man every single day. We love you all and are so thankful for the prayers, messages, stories, food, gas cards, money, snacks, gifts, and cards. Yes, we’re going through a rainstorm, but we see the rainbow in the distance because of you all, and we will never forget,” Tammy writes.

CLICK HERE to view the GoFundMe for Brandon.

Here are additional GoFundMe accounts for victims:

Meanwhile, detectives continue to gather information on what happened at the bonfire. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction.

“Our office has continued to receive further media requests for updates and interviews. We understand our duty to keep the public informed about this case, however, we also want to protect vital information that is needed to complete this investigation. It is our goal to complete this investigation in a timely manner, while protecting victim information, witness information, and any other information that may delay or compromise our investigation,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner.

Lenzner promises to release as much information as possible while protecting identities of those involved.

On Oct. 14, dozens of young people were celebrating Pulaski’s Homecoming at a bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.

Detectives have determined there were about 60 people at the bonfire.

Based on statements, investigators say the bonfire party started about 6 p.m.

The explosion happened between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

Some victims were badly burned. The victims either self-transported to the hospital or got a ride with someone else. They were then taken to local hospitals in Green Bay.

At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 15, Green Bay Police notified the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office about the victims in the hospital.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (715) 526-3111.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.