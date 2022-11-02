Profile of Tim Michels

You can find our one-on-one interview with incumbent Gov. Tony Evers here.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night.

A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor.

Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down interview with us, despite us asking repeatedly and even extending the deadline to do so at the request of his campaign. Instead, we pulled from debates and speeches he’s made to give you an idea of where he stands on some of the biggest issues this election season.

It was back in late April that Republican Tim Michels announced outside his family business in Brownsville that he was running for governor, promising to end the political divide.

“I’d find it a great honor to serve the hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin, and that’s why we’re surging in this campaign. I’m not a career politician, so I don’t care what the polls say,” Michels said at a campaign stop.

Throughout the campaign, Michels has focused heavily on the issue of crime. In early October, while he was addressing the issue in Milwaukee, a car was broken into just down the street. His campaign seized on the opportunity.

“This happened with all kinds of people around,” he says in a video. “They smashed the window and then they tried to hotwire the car to steal the car. Middle of the day, press, people everywhere. The crime in Milwaukee has got to stop.”

And during the unrest in Kenosha, leading to riots in August 2020, Michels says the governor took too long to act.

“There was no leadership. It takes 90 minutes -- 90 minutes -- to get from Madison to Kenosha. I would have been there in 90 minutes or less providing the leadership, making sure our 4th largest city in Wisconsin didn’t burn to the ground.”

At a recent rally, Michels also addressed the issue of public education and has been critical of Governor Evers on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know the test scores, the education test scores in Wisconsin continue to go down. The state education test, it’s called the Forward Test, the numbers continue to get worse,” Michels said.

“If Tony Evers should be doing one thing well, one thing well, it’s education. He spent his whole life in education. He’s been a leader in education the past 15 years. If he can’t make education work in Wisconsin, he can’t do anything right. It’s time to replace him.”

On the issue of abortion, Michels has accused Democrats of misrepresenting his position, especially on an 1849 law banning the procedure unless two doctors agree the mother’s life is in danger.

“I’ve said that if a bill is put before me from the Legislature, which is a direct representation of the people, and it has an exception in it for rape and incest, that I would sign that bill.”

During that same debate, Michels also attempted to set the record straight about an attack ad accusing his company of allowing an atmosphere of sexual harassment.

“Let me give you some numbers. The first number is, there’s been five sexual allegations over the 62-year history of our company, and zero of them have been found to be true.”

Michels was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump and told a crowd in Kaukauna back in August he would endorse Trump back if he announced a run in 2024.

“I wish he was president today and had four more years. If he runs in 2024, if he does, I will support him and I will endorse him. We need somebody like that in Washington, D.C.,” Michels said.

However, that’s not what Michels said the day before during a town hall that was televised to a statewide audience.

During the event, someone wanted to know if any of the candidates on stage would support Trump making another presidential run and whether Trump should be held accountable for the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“I have made no commitments to any candidates in 2024. What I am focusing on is beating Tony Evers,” Michels replied.

Other criticisms of Michels include his decision to skip a Republican debate in the Green Bay area, where a podium was left empty in his absence, and his campaign being unable to agree to more than one general election debate.

It’s a question we posed to Governor Evers since Michels declined to speak with us.

“The idea that we would have somehow flushed out something more in another debate, I don’t think that’s probably true,” Evers said. “I know I have been available to the media. I would suggest that my opponent has been anything but that way.”

Michels has been telling supporters he feels confident and that the enthusiasm is on his side right now.

