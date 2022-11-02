Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At the time of this writing, we are hours away from someone possibly winning one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars.

One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake.

It’s the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest jackpot among all U.S. lotteries, and a lot of people want their piece of history.

Jackson Pointe Citgo was a popular place Wednesday afternoon. People consider it a lucky store thanks to a winning Powerball ticket sold there last January.

“I would feel really lucky,” lottery player Brenda Biber told us, “and, you know, I would help everybody. Whomever I could. And, everybody who gives to my son, I would definitely give back.”

Several patrons wanted to show us their winning tickets (that remains to be seen).

One local woman with a special needs son says if she wins, she would give a portion of her winnings to a lot of people.

The odds of winning is 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales end at 9 P.M. and the numbers are drawn at 9:59. We’ll have those numbers for you on WBAY.com and Action 2 News at 10.

