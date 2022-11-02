Police checking out suspicious activity catch wanted felon with drugs, guns and ammunition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police officers checking out suspicious activity in an alley arrested a wanted felon and found drugs, ammunition, and three handguns -- including one that was reported stolen in Oconto County.

The Green Bay Police Department says an officer on a routine patrol noticed activity in an alley near a reported nuisance property on Smith Street on the city’s east side at about 7:30 Tuesday morning. Two people in the alley fled. The third person, 46-year-old Troy Soldier of Green Bay, stayed.

The officer determined there was a warrant for Soldier. Officers found Soldier was carrying bullets when they searched him as they took him into custody.

A K9 officer indicated on a vehicle that was believed to be Soldier’s, and inside the vehicle officers found the handguns, three extended pistol magazines, 65 grams of methamphetamine, 54 fentanyl pills, and small amounts of cocaine, amphetamine, THC, and Vyvanse -- a prescription medicine for ADHD.

Police are trying to identify the two people who ran when the officer arrived.

Anyone who has information that might help police can call (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #22-260045. You can provide your tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com, or use the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Handguns, ammunition, pistol magazines, and drugs seized during an arrest in Green Bay (Green Bay Police Department)

