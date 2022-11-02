Lawsuit alleges Green Bay City Clerk restricting access to poll watchers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit has been filed in Brown County alleging the Green Bay City Clerk has been restricting access to poll watchers during the absentee voting process.

The suit was filed Nov. 1 against Celestine Jeffreys. The plaintiff are listed as Nathan DeLorey, Randy Wery, Patricia Schick, and Denise Vetter. They are election observers.

This comes less than one week before the Nov. 8 election.

The suit claims Jeffreys has been “prohibiting members of the public from observing all aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process that has been underway since October 25, 2022 at the office of the City Clerk for the City of Green Bay.”

The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction from “prohibiting her from violating Wis. Stat. § 7.41, which requires that municipal clerks allow the public to observe all public aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process, and an order and a declaratory judgment regarding the proper construction of the Wisconsin Statutes requiring that the public be afforded the ability to observe all public aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process.”

RNC files lawsuit in Brown County, accusing city of Green Bay of restricting access for poll watchers pic.twitter.com/5hRv5LThsE — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) November 2, 2022

The suit claims Jeffreys has split the voting into two areas. The observers allege part of the process is in Jeffreys’ office and part is in the public hallway outside the office.

“Although there are two different areas where the in-person absentee ballot voting process takes place, Jeffreys has prohibited observers from observing any aspect of the voting process that takes place in the public hallway outside of her office,” reads the suit.

“In particular, Jeffreys has restricted observers to a small area of her office, where they can only observe electors coming into her office to check-in, register to vote, and obtain an in-person absentee ballot—but they are expressly prohibited from observing any aspect of the voting process that takes place in the public hallway including, but not limited to, the witness certification process and depositing the in-person absentee ballot in the ballot box,” reads the complaint.

The plaintiffs are demanding the court issue an injunction that would allow them to “view all aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process.”

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.