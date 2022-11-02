Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.

An outside agency, in this case the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, will investigate the death.

The man’s name is not being made public so his family can be notified first.

