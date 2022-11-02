Green Bay Police release photos of vehicle suspected in hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 55-year-old man.

The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 13, near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. Police believe it happened about 10 p.m.

Surveillance photos show a dark-colored--possibly gray--four-door sedan. Officers believe the driver was traveling faster than the 25 mph speed limit.

Police say the vehicle hit the victim as he was trying to cross the street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. There have been no updates on his medical condition.

The victim’s name was not released.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online to www.432stop.com.

