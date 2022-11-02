Give-a-Kid-a-Book drive kicks off its 34th year

Each year the campaign gifts almost 12,000 new books to 6,000 local children and young adults
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children across Brown County will be receiving new books this holiday season thanks to an ongoing campaign by the wives and girlfriends of the Green Bay Packers.

Molly Crosby and Aiyda Cobb teamed up with Brown County Library’s Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign to kick off the 34th annual book drive.

About 12,000 books are collected each year and distributed to more than 6,000 kids and young adults in cooperation with the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program.

One of the books highlighted at Wednesday’s campaign launch was created by students of Tank Elementary School in Green Bay.

“Our favorite books are ‘The Bad Seed’ and ‘Pete the Cat.’ We love these books because they are funny, exciting and cool. It teaches us how to be kind and respectful,” Lily, a student at Tank Elementary, said.

You can donate books at the collection boxes at all Brown County Library branches, Nicolet National Bank branches in the greater Green Bay area, and Lion’s Mouth and Barnes & Noble bookstores through December 10.

You can find out more about Give-a-Kid-a-Book, including how to order and donate books online or make a financial donation, at the Friends of the Brown County Library webpage.

