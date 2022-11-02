Girls encouraged to join Fox Valley STEM programs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local organizations across the Fox Cities are encouraging young girls to join their communities’ STEM programs.

A “Smart Girls Rock” event was held in Greenville, hosted by the Fox Cities Chamber and Walbec Group.

Around 100 high school girls got to take part in interactive STEM activities as well as group mentoring.

“Yeah, when I’m in my engineering classes there’s like maybe one other girl, so it’s definitely a male-dominated field and it’s super cool to see women in the field,” one student said.

The goal of the program is to expose young women to in-demand career possibilities in science, technology, engineering and math.

Wednesday’s activities included working with 3D models, creating graphite circuits, and experimenting with encapsulation.

