'A Christmas Story Christmas' releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic

The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
By Rachel Vadaj and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The first full trailer is out for the yuletide sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The new film is set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his house on Cleveland Street to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

It doesn’t take long for him to discover making Christmas magical for your family isn’t as easy as his dad made it look.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s, also on Cleveland Street. The holiday classic is told through a series of vignettes, with 9-year-old Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on November 17.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

