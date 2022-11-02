3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Orphan crops

Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is going to solve world hunger in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

He’s going to tell you about “orphan crops” -- plants that are edible yet hardly consumed. Have you ever had a ground cherry?

And these native species are even better equipped to deal with climate extremes than most domesticated, hybrid crops. So does nature have a better solution for world hunger? It’s up to us.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason and Oneida intersection
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Memorial for Cruz
Memorial honors teen killed in Green Bay hit-and-run crash
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire

Latest News

Tony Evers and Tim Michels make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
Evers, Michels campaign around Northeast Wisconsin
Intersection of W. Mason and Oneida streets on Green Bay's west side
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
In-person absentee voting in the hallway at Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay Clerk agrees to implement changes in response to poll watcher lawsuit
Girls operate machinery at a STEM event
Smart Girls Rock
One of the photos of a car suspected of hitting a pedestrian on S. Webster Ave. the night of...
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian