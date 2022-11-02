3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Orphan crops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is going to solve world hunger in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

He’s going to tell you about “orphan crops” -- plants that are edible yet hardly consumed. Have you ever had a ground cherry?

And these native species are even better equipped to deal with climate extremes than most domesticated, hybrid crops. So does nature have a better solution for world hunger? It’s up to us.

