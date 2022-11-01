UNSEASONABLY WARM START TO NOVEMBER

Lows tonight will be in the mid/upper 30s... close to average for this time of year. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and highs will be unseasonable warm into the upper 60s. West of the Fox Valley some lower 70s are possible. We could be more 70°+ highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

New record highs may be established Wednesday and Thursday, and several record warm low temperatures may occur later in the week and during the weekend.

Rain chances return Friday with an incoming cold front. The boundary will likely stall and lead to additional rain chances during the coming weekend. Temperatures appear as though they’ll be cooler, but remain above average through the weekend. Highs will be around 60° this weekend, but could have a tough time getting out of the 40s by the end of next week.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fearfully clear. Ghoulishly cool. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. A warm start to November. HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy. More showers... especially early and late. HIGH: 62 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler, but still above average. HIGH: 60

