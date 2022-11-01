RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE MIDWEEK

We’ve turned the page to a new month but our warm weather pattern is going to continue. Above average temperatures now appear that they’ll stick around into early next week. The warmest stretch will be from today through Thursday, where highs in the 70s are attainable away from Lake Michigan. The record high in Green Bay for both Wednesday & Thursday (Nov. 2nd & 3rd) is 72°. That is in jeopardy, along with several other records across the region.

Old Record Highs (WBAY)

Our weather pattern will change on Friday as a cold front moves into the area. This front will give us some much needed rain, some of which will continue Saturday and Saturday night. Early projections suggest that 1/2″ to over 1 1/2″ of rain could fall across northeast Wisconsin, with even higher totals to our north and west. Moisture is welcome due to the expanding dry conditions.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny & mild. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool & quiet. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1990) HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. HIGH: 66 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy at times, especially at night. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with gusty winds. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 56

