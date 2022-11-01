Packers Hall of Fame to induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton in 2023

Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Packers announced Tuesday that the fan favorite WR Nelson and Guard Sitton will be inducted as part of the 52nd Hall of Fame Banquet at Lambeau Field.

The banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the Atrium. Ticket information is being finalized.

Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The Kansas State alum played nine seasons with the Packers. He’s No. 4 in team history with receptions at 550 and No. 6 in receiving yards with 7,848.

Nelson is the only Packer to have have three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions. Nelson is No. 3 in touchdown receptions with 69.

Nelson was a big part of the Super Bowl XLV win with nine-plus receptions for at least 140 yards and a touchdown.

Sitton was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The University of Central Florida alum played eight seasons with Green Bay, starting 112 of 121 regular-season games.

Sitton was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial for Cruz
Memorial honors teen killed in Green Bay hit-and-run crash
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Woman’s remains found in Florence County woods
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Police tape.
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
Catalytic converter
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), center, gets up after being sacked during the...
Packers searching for answers after 4th consecutive loss
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
Packers-Bills
LIVE BLOG: Packers looking for first-ever road win in Buffalo
PACKERS BILLS
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills