One-on-one with Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - “This is going to be a close race. Two in the morning again, so batten down the hatches,” Tony Evers said.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor is expecting another long night to victory, hoping to get another 4 years as leader of the state.

“It’s been an honor to be governor.”

An honor, he says, to lead Wisconsinites through a global pandemic as COVID-19 hit early in his first term in office.

“We were focused on saving lives, and we did.”

And now he has a plan to lead Wisconsinites out of it, especially in schools, as the nation’s report card shows a decline in math or reading scores among kids across the country. As the former state superintendent of schools, Gov. Evers says it comes down to funding and resources.

“There’s a reason 66 school districts are going to referendum -- 99 referendums in the state of Wisconsin on November 8. It’s not that they have too much money. So I am going to invest in things that make a huge difference for kids with special needs, make sure we have an ongoing program for significant mental health issues. I think we can be in a good place.”

What’s not in a good place right now is inflation. Everything seems to be costing more -- groceries, gas, rent.

The governor says he has a plan to reduce middle-class income taxes by 10 percent, get rid of the minimum markup law on gasoline, and give more tax credits in areas where people need it most, like child care.

“So those things, and the last one in particular, would not only keep money in people’s pocket but might actually help us with labor shortages in the state where people can’t afford child care and are staying out of the workforce.”

But can he get it down if he’s re-elected and the Republican-led Legislature doesn’t change?

“I think so. I think the reason it can’t get done this minute is frankly because they don’t want to give me a win. But it’s not a win for me, it’s for the people of Wisconsin. Yes, we can get this done, and I think we will get this done.”

How does he respond to an attack ad that he’s weak on crime?

“During the pandemic, we allocated over $100 million across the state around the issue of violence prevention and providing resources to local folks in not only fire but police departments across the state.”

Gov. Evers says he plans to increase shared revenue for municipalities and counties. He says his new budget proposal would also increase shared revenue which pays for social workers, police officers and firefighters.

“That whole system is paid for locally, and the State of Wisconsin has had no increase -- in fact, negative increase over the last 10 years. I’ve tried to get some things through the Legislature without support, but my personal goal during this next budget I put out is going to be increasing a significant amount of money that goes to cities, counties, that pays for the criminal justice system and the things they deal with on a regular basis. Not everything is about money. This is about money if we really want to get a handle on these issues.”

When it comes to gun violence, the governor says he supports red flag laws and universal background checks.

“Now is that the answer to all crime? Absolutely not. But it’s a start.”

He says these laws would not impact responsible gun owners in the state.

“They don’t have anything to worry about. It’s the people who are in danger of hurting someone else in their family or themselves. Obviously it’s a rigorous process: The police have to go to court, have a judge make the final decision to temporarily take something away. The vast majority of gun owners shouldn’t have any fear about that issue.”

On the issue of abortion, the governor is pro-choice. Is there any middle ground?

“The middle ground for me has always been supporting Roe v Wade in Wisconsin before it went away. So there were restrictions in there. I can’t tell you every single one, but so that would be, to me, that’s not just middle ground, that’s common sense. What the women in Wisconsin had for 50 years is what they should be able to do. So codifying Roe v Wade would be the place to be.”

Gov. Evers supports the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul arguing the state has other abortion laws on the books that supersede the ban from 1849.

“It will take time to get through the courts, but I think the legal theory Josh Kaul is using is a good one, and I think we can win that one.”

For voters heading to the polls on election day, this is what Gov. Evers would like you to keep in mind:

“We brought you through this pandemic. We’re in a good place, and we’re in a very good place going forward. Our economy is very strong. And, frankly, our will is even stronger after getting through this, through this pandemic, in a good way.”

