No Packers trades, but NFC North foes busy before deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The biggest move the Packers made Tuesday was releasing running back Patrick Taylor from the active roster. So no, no last minute pick-ups at the NFL trade deadline. There will be no new big name receivers for Aaron Rodgers to target.

The rest of the NFC North, however, was busy.

Green bay won’t have to worry about tight end T.J. Hockenson this weekend in Detroit. The Lions trading him to the Vikings, who are 6-1 leading the North.

The Packers were reportedly in the conversation for receiver Chase Claypool. Instead, the Bears swing a deal with the Steelers, costing them a second round pick.

Texans’ receiver Brandin Cooks is staying in Houston. Some thought he might fit in Green Bay, but he has a lot of salary on his deal.

At least this past weekend there was growth from the Packers’ two rookie receivers.

Romeo Doubs bouncing back from his multi-drop game in Washington. He had 4 catches for 62 yards and a highlight reel score in Buffalo.

Samori Toure with his first FL touchdown Sunday, a 37-yard catch in the end zone... the potential that Aaron Rodgers has seen finally turning into production.

“I had a conversation with him weeks ago about projecting how the season would go,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I said to him ‘I think you’re too talented to be a healthy scratch every week. I think it’s possible for you and even probable that you need to be suiting up and making plays by midseason.’ I don’t think that was like some sparkplug for him to get going and start practicing better, but he has been practicing really well. I’ve been proud of the effort he’s been showing during the week. Then he goes out in a game and makes a really nice adjustment play.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.