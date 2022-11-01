Michels brings campaign to Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for governor, both candidates were on the road making stops on their statewide bus tours.

Democratic incumbent Tony Evers was in western Wisconsin and Republican challenger Tim Michels is headed for Marinette.

Michels is scheduled to hold a rally at Ironworks Tap and Grill at about 6:45 P.M. as part of his “Let’s Get to Work” tour.

Prior to this, he held campaign events in Phillips, Richland Center, and Prairie du Chien. Supporters gathered, with many wearing red Michels campaign T-shirts.

Meanwhile, Gov. Evers’s spent time in Wausau and Eau Claire on his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour.

The governor’s race is likely to be very close. Both candidates told people to remain confident with the election one week away.

”I’d find it a great honor to serve the hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin, and that’s why we’re surging in this campaign,” Michels told supporters.

“They’ve got a lot at stake here. Wisconsin is going to be changing in a dramatic way if I don’t win this election,” Evers said in Eau Claire, referring to Republicans holding both the executive and legislative branches.

