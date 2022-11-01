Many speak out against proposed WPS electricity rate hike

The utility's latest financial reports raise questions about the need to double its proposed increase
By Scott Koral
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service got an earful from customers and politicians after announcing a proposed 14-percent electricity rate hike for the upcoming year. The biggest question coming from all of them to WPS was, “Why now?”

It may be a legitimate question.

Tuesday morning, WEC Energy Group, the parent company of WPS and We Energies, announced its quarterly and year-to-date earnings. We Energies says the company made $1.16 billion in profits for the year, including $302 million in the third quarter.

That prompted state Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) and state Rep. Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) to ask why this rate hike has to take place now during a public input session with the state Public Service Commission (PSC).

WPS says the rate hike brings it to where it should be after an audit found the inflation of natural gas and coal prices forced the utility to pass some of those costs along to its customers (see related story).

Sen. Cowles called that thinking “incredibly naive” to the reality throughout WPS’s service territory.

”This is going to be very difficult for people to survive. They have got to bring this thing down, and that is what I tried to hammer with my testimony in person today, in front of the PSC, which is the regulatory body that has the ability to force this thing back to square one and reduce it,” said Cowles.

This is a proposal and is not the final ruling. There is another public hearing Tuesday at 6 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place, in Green Bay.

