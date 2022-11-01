Green Bay’s first Hmong police officer promoted
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s first Hmong police officer is among 7 individuals to receive promotions.
Officer Pheuchi Xiong was promoted to sergeant after 9 years with the department. He joined the force in August, 2013, the first Hmong officer in the GBPD’s 156-year history. He was a traffic enforcement officer when we interviewed him in May. Online records show he also serves as vice president of the Police Officer’s Benevolent and Protective Association in the city.
A ceremony for the promotions was held Monday, Oct. 31, at the police department.
Others receiving promotions, listed alphabetically:
- Sergeant Erin Bloch, to lieutenant (9 years in the GBPD)
- Lieutenant Jeffrey Brester, to captain (22 years in the GBPD)
- Sergeant Tom Denney, to lieutenant (12 years in the GBPD)
- Detective Jena Luberda, to lieutenant (11 years in the GBPD)
- Captain Gary Richgels, to commander (22 years in the GBPD)
- Officer Roman Trimberger, to sergeant (8 years in the GBPD)
