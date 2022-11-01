Green Bay’s first Hmong police officer promoted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s first Hmong police officer is among 7 individuals to receive promotions.

Officer Pheuchi Xiong was promoted to sergeant after 9 years with the department. He joined the force in August, 2013, the first Hmong officer in the GBPD’s 156-year history. He was a traffic enforcement officer when we interviewed him in May. Online records show he also serves as vice president of the Police Officer’s Benevolent and Protective Association in the city.

A ceremony for the promotions was held Monday, Oct. 31, at the police department.

Others receiving promotions, listed alphabetically:

Sergeant Erin Bloch, to lieutenant (9 years in the GBPD)

Lieutenant Jeffrey Brester, to captain (22 years in the GBPD)

Sergeant Tom Denney, to lieutenant (12 years in the GBPD)

Detective Jena Luberda, to lieutenant (11 years in the GBPD)

Captain Gary Richgels, to commander (22 years in the GBPD)

Officer Roman Trimberger, to sergeant (8 years in the GBPD)

