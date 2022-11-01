Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial for Cruz
Memorial honors teen killed in Green Bay hit-and-run crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Woman’s remains found in Florence County woods
Taylor Schabusiness in court on Nov. 1, 2022.
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
Catalytic converter
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Gov. Tony Evers
One-on-one with Gov. Tony Evers
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Voters need to plan how to vote
Your Voice, Your Vote
Candidates embark on bus tours ahead of Wisconsin election