Former skating coach sentenced to prison in child sex assault case

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former speed skating coach based out of Kaukauna has been sentenced to prison for child sex assault.

Matthew Kitzis, 34, appeared in Outagamie County Court on Oct. 28 for a sentencing hearing. Kitzis was ordered to serve four years in state prison for a charge of Causing Mental Harm to a Child. A sentence of two years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child by a Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children will be served concurrent to count one--meaning at the same time.

The court ordered Kitzis serve three years on extended supervision when he’s released from prison.

In June, Kitsiz pleaded no contest to the two felony charges and was found guilty.

The investigation into a report of child sexual assault began in September 2018. Kitzis was a coach for an organized speed skating team based out of Kaukauna. An underage speed skater told someone that she had been sexually assaulted by the coach.

The victim said it started in 2016 when she was 15 and continued through 2018. During this time, Kitzis was the victim’s speed skating coach. The assaults happened at Kitsiz’s home in Kaukauna, the victim said.

Also, witnesses also came forward to report seeing a juvenile girl in Kitsiz’s hotel room bed during a speed skating tournament.

Another person at the tournament saw two juvenile girls resting their heads in the coach’s lap. That witness also saw the coach massaging young girls and playing with their hair.

A third person at that tournament saw Kitzis rubbing shoulders of the young girls and stroking their hair. The woman said that “his actions creeped some of the parents out.”

Police spoke with Kitzis. He denied having sex with any of the skaters he coached. He admitted to sharing a room with juvenile girls at the national tournament in Nebraska. He also told police that he shared a bed with a juvenile girl during the tournament. He said he was trying to save money.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.