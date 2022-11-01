Fond du Lac police investigate shooting on Halloween

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shooting on Monday evening.

Police were told a person on the 100-block of Forest Ave. was bleeding from the leg. Officers found the person had a bullet wound.

The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old Fond du Lac resident, was taken to a hospital. They’ll survive their injury.

Police are declining to offer any more details. Call the police department if you have information that might help the investigation, (920) 906-5555. You can also call Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740 and remain anonymous.

