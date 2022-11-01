EVEN WARMER TO START NOVEMBER

Our temperatures will be off to the races this morning... Daybreak temperatures in the 30s and 40s, will give way to afternoon highs rising into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will warm up in a hurry with tons of sunshine, plenty of dry air and a bone dry ground.

For now, high pressure aloft is deflecting the cooler and unsettled weather away from us. Our skies will stay sunny for the next few days. Then, add in a strengthening south breeze tomorrow and Thursday, and we may be looking at record high temperatures through the midweek. Green Bay’s record highs of 72 degrees a piece for Wednesday and Thursday, are in jeopardy of being broken.

Our weather pattern will change on Friday, as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. We’ll have rain to wrap up the week, with temperatures coming back down to Earth. That said, we’ll only fall back into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday, which is still milder than normal for this time of year.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. Warm for November. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Cool and crisp. LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1990) HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay: 72 in 1938) HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers develop. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy at times, especially at night. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with gusty winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 56

