Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar.

On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.

Cameron, 39, is serving a 40 year prison sentence for the October 2019 killing and hold up at Short Branch Saloon. During a robbery, Cameron shot and killed patron Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hein on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Cameron pleaded “no contest” to Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in the killing. He also pleaded “no contest” to six counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety related to other patrons in the bar. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Cameron filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He was looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense stated Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.

Cameron wanted to withdraw his no contest pleas based on the state dismissing the original criminal complaint and filing a new one charging Cameron with four new counts that were not in the original complaint.

On Oct. 3, the state responded to the defense motion, saying Cameron did nothing “to inspire the wrath of the prosecutor.”

“The State failed to file the information in time. Whether the defendant raised the issue or not, the statute clearly authorized the court to dismiss the case and the court would have taken that action sua sponte,” reads the response. “The defense does not allege that the new charges lack probable cause.”

The state said Cameron failed to “establish a realistic likelihood of vindictiveness.”

