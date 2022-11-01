Bucks edge Pistons 110-108, season-opening win streak at 6

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)...
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to extend their season-opening win streak to six games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks remain the NBA’s only undefeated team. Bobby Portis added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey scored 19, Hamidou Diallo 13, Isaiah Stewart 11 and Saddiq Bey 10 for Detroit.

One night after beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors to snap a five-game skid, the young Pistons nearly took down another NBA heavyweight.

Although they never led, the Pistons rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the score at 105-all when Cunningham found Isaiah Stewart under the basket with 57.6 seconds left. Holiday answered by sinking a step-back 26-footer on Milwaukee’s next possession.

