3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Babies and traffic

A discovery with Texas birth and traffic records and how it applies to babies elsewhere.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How is a baby’s birth size influenced by the amount of traffic nearby while it was developing?

Researchers looked at over a half-million birth records from Texas and compared where the mothers lived with a database of Texas’s most congested roads. Brad Spakowitz discusses the findings and how many more babies in the U.S. might be affected.

Plus, a cure for baldness -- discovered by a “research assistant” that doesn’t have any hair!

And a couple of Astro Extras: One that’s only good for tonight, Nov. 1, and one for a week from tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial for Cruz
Memorial honors teen killed in Green Bay hit-and-run crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Woman’s remains found in Florence County woods
Taylor Schabusiness in court on Nov. 1, 2022.
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
Catalytic converter
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Voting machine check
Voting machines are tested in public
Donate Life logo
Shining a light on the need for organ donation
Wisconsin Public Service crews
Many speak out against proposed WPS electricity rate hike
Taylor Schabusiness sits quietly during a Brown County court hearing on Nov. 1, 2022
Judge agrees to competency exam for Schabusiness
State Rep. Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) speaks out against Wisconsin Public Service's...
Customers, lawmakers call for rejecting WPS rate hike proposal