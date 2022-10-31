Woman’s remains found in Florence County woods

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin Department of Justice(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter made a gruesome discovery in the Northwoods Friday morning when they came across skeletal remains.

Forensic experts determined the remains were an adult female, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The remains were found in a rural, wooded part of Florence County, but a more detailed description of the area wasn’t available.

At this point, the DOJ says the remains don’t match any known missing women from Florence County or the surrounding area.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is being assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Coroner’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime lab, as well as numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to leave a message on the DCI tipline, which is a toll-free number, 1-888-317-2426.

