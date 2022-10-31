Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing.

Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.

Schabusiness has a status hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The court ruled Schabusiness competent to face trial back in May after listening to 4 hours of testimony from prosecution and defense experts.

Jolly says Schabusiness was treated for mental health issues since she was in 7th grade, including a number of hospital stays, and she’s been diagnosed as bipolar and psychotic.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in the death of Shad Thyrion in February. According to prosecutors, Schabusiness and Thyrion were having sex at his mother’s home on Stony Brook Lane when she strangled him and dismembered his body. Shad’s mother found her son’s severed head in a bucket, and other body parts were found in the home and in Shabusiness’s van.

In the criminal complaint, Schabusiness is quoted telling police she blacked out during part of the sex and just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion. She said she didn’t mean to kill him but enjoyed choking him and continued doing it. The sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim was dead. She then found knives in the kitchen to put his body parts in bags.

Schabusiness remains jailed in lieu of $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.