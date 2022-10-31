Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

A red swamp crayfish
A red swamp crayfish (WJRT)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law.

The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Lt. Warden Robert Stroess, the DNR administrator of commercial fish and aquatic species in trade enforcement, says that red swamp crayfish are illegal in Wisconsin and harmful to waterways.

“They are prolific and resilient,” Lt. Warden Stroess said, adding that the crayfish out-compete other species, damage shorelines and burrow deep into the ground.

An investigation began in 2020 when several grocery stores were selling live swamp crayfish. Officials determined that there was a significant amount of illegal importation of the crayfish throughout the Great Lakes region, according to the DNR.

The distributors were informed that the crayfish were illegally imported. The investigation found that Louisiana Crawfish Company continued to ship nearly 13,000 more invasive crayfish to Wisconsin after receiving the notice of illegal importation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged Louisiana Crawfish Company with 15 criminal counts of intentionally transporting, possessing or transferring invasive species. The company was convicted in Dane County Circuit Court of 10 criminal counts and was ordered to pay just under $35,000 in penalties.

“Our hope is the outcome of this case can serve as a deterrent to other wholesale distributors to keep invasive red swamp crayfish out of Wisconsin,” Lt. Warden Stroess said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cruz was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay.
Online fundraiser identifies teen killed in Green Bay hit-and-run
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
Police tape.
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Police lights file graphic.
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm

Latest News

Catalytic converter
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
Closeup of WPS information about proposed rate increase
Consumer group disappointed by WPS rate request
Lamers school bus
School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
An electricity meter on the back of a house
WPS requests 14% electricity rate hike
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s child care crisis