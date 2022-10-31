‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Halloween display made at one person’s home is spooky for a good cause.

Tina Myers for Fond du Lac has just about everything you can imagine to draw in the crowds this Halloween, but the skeletons are the main attraction.

Myers tells Action 2 News that she is in a fundraising group called “Skeletons for St. Jude” which is a nationwide charity to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the Halloween season.

She also made it easy for people to donate by adding a QR Code link to her displays so people can quickly find the donation link by scanning it with their phones.

“I’ve raised over a thousand dollars! I get choked up because I couldn’t do it without the support of my friends, they’ve all shared my Facebook posts and they listen to my stories of Halloween I think about it all the time and my displays, and I put a lot of work and a lot of love into it and I’m really happy I can give back to others.” Myers said.

She tells us that the fundraiser will go on until July of next year, and that some people participate during Christmas as well.

If you would like to see the display yourself, the address is 244 Melrose Boulevard.

Myers says it will be up until sometime next week, so be sure to check it out while you can.

