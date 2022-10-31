NO TRICKS TONIGHT, WARM START TO NOVEMBER

Mother Nature is handing on plenty of treats today for Halloween 2022. Mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Evening temperatures as trick-or-treating wraps up will be in the 50s and 40s under clear skies. Lows later on tonight will be in the 30s.

We’ll be flirting with 70° away from the lakeshore on Tuesday and then probably push into the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Lots of sunshine will be present through the middle of the week as well. Overnight lows will moderate into the 40s and 50s as the week wears on.

New record highs may be established Wednesday and Thursday, and several record warm low temperatures may occur later in the week and during the weekend. This is just bonkers weather for early November!

Rain chances return Friday with an incoming cold front. The boundary will likely stall and lead to additional rain chances during the coming weekend. Temperatures appear as though they’ll remain mild through the weekend... but some data suggest a sharp return to colder conditions next week. Stay tuned.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 1-5 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, mild, and dry. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fearfully clear. Ghoulishly cool. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. A warm start to November. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy! HIGH: 59

